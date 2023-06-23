ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 519,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,499,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Specifically, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $794,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,608,069.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,071,100. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

