Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Up 6.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.40. 1,873,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,177,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $962,892.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,212.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

