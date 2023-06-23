POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Price Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.97. 131,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 624,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.12.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

