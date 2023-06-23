Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.64. 1,183,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,995,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Specifically, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $155,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,477.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $155,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,477.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $1,795,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,192,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,486,499.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 160,000 shares of company stock worth $3,768,800 and sold 326,200 shares worth $8,157,662. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Asana Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 170.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.