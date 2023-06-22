Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,924 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,444 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average is $106.30. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

