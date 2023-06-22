Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,409 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

