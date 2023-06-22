Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.3% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $105.00 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.74.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

