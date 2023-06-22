Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

KO opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $265.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.