International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

