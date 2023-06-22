iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. Geisinger Health acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,529,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.47 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

