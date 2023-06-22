Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 139 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $401.15 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.32. The company has a market cap of $304.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

