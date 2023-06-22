Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 335 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 52.5% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $466.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.25 and its 200-day moving average is $469.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

