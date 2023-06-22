Private Trust Co. NA Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,321 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CVS opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

