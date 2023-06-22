Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $847.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $711.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $349.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

