Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,227 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $59,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $115.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

