Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $847.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $711.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

