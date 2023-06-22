Old Port Advisors Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Old Port Advisors cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Management by 83.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 390,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,762,000 after buying an additional 177,325 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Waste Management by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 25.3% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $165.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.05 and a 200-day moving average of $159.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

