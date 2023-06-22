Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $416.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.32.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

