U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

