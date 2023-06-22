Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after buying an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

