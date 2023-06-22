Private Trust Co. NA Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

NYSE:USB opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

