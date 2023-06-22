Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

