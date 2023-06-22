Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MO opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.