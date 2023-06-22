Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

CMCSA opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

