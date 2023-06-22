Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,564 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.91.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 5.5 %

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. Insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $259.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.07 and its 200 day moving average is $178.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

