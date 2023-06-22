Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 95,810 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $75,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $259.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $822.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.18.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

