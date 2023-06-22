Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,273 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 274,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,833,000 after purchasing an additional 57,757 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

RTX stock opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

