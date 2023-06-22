Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 119,404 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $90,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.2% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 145.6% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 6,786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $327,000. 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.5% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $259.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $822.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.91.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

