Private Trust Co. NA Buys 2,402 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tesla by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,232 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $259.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.07. The company has a market capitalization of $822.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

