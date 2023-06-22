McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $259.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.07. The company has a market cap of $822.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

