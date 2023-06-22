Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $259.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.07. The company has a market cap of $822.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

