Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,387 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.53.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

