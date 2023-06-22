Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 804 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $453.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $422.25 and its 200-day moving average is $372.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $456.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,372,761 shares of company stock worth $528,560,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

