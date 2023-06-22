Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $40.90 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

