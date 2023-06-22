Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 36,922 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $48,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,734 shares of company stock valued at $161,281,279 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $209.62 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 551.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.17 and a 200 day moving average of $177.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

