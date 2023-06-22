Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 96,027 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.05 and a 200 day moving average of $173.46. The company has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

