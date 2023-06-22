Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACWI stock opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $96.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.11.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

