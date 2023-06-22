Naviter Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $259.46 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $822.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.07.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

