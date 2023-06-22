1,512 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

TSLA stock opened at $259.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

