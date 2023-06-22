Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. Geisinger Health acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,691,000. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after buying an additional 370,717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $239.01 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $243.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

