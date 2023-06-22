Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 378 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.