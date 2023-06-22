Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.