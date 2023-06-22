Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,687 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,438,000 after acquiring an additional 584,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.