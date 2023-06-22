Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lowered by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $215.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

