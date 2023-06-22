Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $15.53 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 623,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.