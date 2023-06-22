Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 54.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 137,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,262,000 after acquiring an additional 48,615 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 21.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 50,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 577.9% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 162.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $361.90 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.40 and a 200 day moving average of $319.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

