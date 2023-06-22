Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $74,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,372,761 shares of company stock valued at $528,560,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $453.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $422.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $456.98. The firm has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

