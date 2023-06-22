Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $58.69 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,666 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $58,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

