Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,087 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $73,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,356 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,442 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $281.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $721.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.65. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

