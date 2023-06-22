WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WJ Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $201.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.89 and its 200 day moving average is $196.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.
In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.
Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.
